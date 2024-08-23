South Africa: R25 Million to Provide Sanitation for Nelson Mandela Bay Communities

23 August 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM) has committed R25 million over three years to provide dignified sanitation solutions for communities across the metro.

MMC for Infrastructure and Engineering, Khanya Ngqisha, said for the past decade, the municipality has experienced the mushrooming of illegal informal settlements across the metro.

"These settlements have exerted pressure on the already strained system, with communities demanding sanitation, water, and electricity. These demands come on top of the already existing backlog of the bucket system," Ngqisha said.

Ngqisha said in 2015, the municipality had 32 000 bucket toilets and through focused interventions dating back to 2019, the number has since been reduced to 6 100 buckets.

Ngqisha said for the next three years, the metro plans to eradicate the remaining buckets entirely, ensuring that every resident has access to dignified sanitation.

To facilitate this goal, cluster service providers have been appointed to construct various sanitation typologies, including communal ablution blocks and single toilet units.

"This initiative is designed not only to improve health and hygiene but also to enhance the overall quality of life for our residents. As part of the rollout, contractors have been introduced to local councillors and community members [with] some contractors already on site, actively working.

"As a critical element of this project, the directorate is also conducting community engagement sessions to ensure that contractors understand the unique needs of the areas they serve before they start with construction," Ngqisha said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.