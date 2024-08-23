South Africa: Gauteng Government Offers Opportunities for Art Sector

The deadline is fast approaching for Gauteng-based fashion designers, live music artists and bands to apply for market access opportunities being availed by the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation.

Fashion designers have until this Sunday, 25 August, to apply for a chance to be part of three Gauteng fashion designers to participate and showcase their work in the Fashion and Textile Trade Fair, taking place in Cape Town from 07-13 September 2024.

Applicants are required to submit a company profile, company registration documents, ID copy, clear images of merchandise and a list of international fashion shows participated in.

Documents should be submitted to Dikeledi.chakane@gauteng.gov.za.

Meanwhile, an opportunity has been availed for unrecorded Live Music Artists and Bands to showcase their talent at popular tourist venues and elsewhere in Gauteng, including recording their own EP and receiving professional coaching.

Preference will be given to artists based in Townships, Informal Settlements and Hostel (TISH) areas.

The applicants have until Wednesday, 28 August 2024 to submit their applications to Basetsana.mabele@gauteng.gov.za. Applications should be submitted using the Google form provided at https://forms.gle/3HrVxA2HP8Ev99QP8

Only Gauteng-based fashion Designers and Live Music Bands should apply for the two opportunities. Further communication will be done with shortlisted candidates.