South Africa: Gauteng Government Offers Opportunities for Art Sector

23 August 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The deadline is fast approaching for Gauteng-based fashion designers, live music artists and bands to apply for market access opportunities being availed by the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation.

Fashion designers have until this Sunday, 25 August, to apply for a chance to be part of three Gauteng fashion designers to participate and showcase their work in the Fashion and Textile Trade Fair, taking place in Cape Town from 07-13 September 2024.

Applicants are required to submit a company profile, company registration documents, ID copy, clear images of merchandise and a list of international fashion shows participated in.

Documents should be submitted to Dikeledi.chakane@gauteng.gov.za.

Meanwhile, an opportunity has been availed for unrecorded Live Music Artists and Bands to showcase their talent at popular tourist venues and elsewhere in Gauteng, including recording their own EP and receiving professional coaching.

Preference will be given to artists based in Townships, Informal Settlements and Hostel (TISH) areas.

The applicants have until Wednesday, 28 August 2024 to submit their applications to Basetsana.mabele@gauteng.gov.za. Applications should be submitted using the Google form provided at https://forms.gle/3HrVxA2HP8Ev99QP8

Only Gauteng-based fashion Designers and Live Music Bands should apply for the two opportunities. Further communication will be done with shortlisted candidates.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.