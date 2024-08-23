Malawi: NRB Beats Its Own Target - Registers Over 12m People Since 2016 Surpassing 11m Target

National Registration Bureau (NRB) has touted its own success, saying since 2016 it has registered 12 287 349 people aged 16 and above for national identity cards (IDs), surpassing an initial target of 11.3 million.

Recently, queries have been raised that NRB data in some districts was more than projected populations.

However, NRB Principal Secretary Mphatso Sambo said the beating of the target should inspire confidence in the citizenry that the bureau has the capacity to deliver on its mandate.

"This demonstrates that we are making progress and we are confident of our capacity to deliver in line with our mandate," he said.

In a presentation on the status of registration, NRB head of identity management Mbawaka Mwakhwawa said the 11 351 931 target was based on National Statistical Office (NSO) population projections for 2024.

The registration figure is also slightly higher than the United Nations population projections for 2024.

Durning a National Election Consultative Forum (Necof) in Lilongwe on Tuesday this week, NRB came under the spotlight as stakeholders questioned its capacity to partner the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to deliver a credible election for 2025.

NRB is expected to play a crucial role in voter registration and identification as the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Act prescribes the NRB-issued national ID as the sole identification document for one to register as a voter.

Thus, yesterday's press conference was also meant to allay fears of lack of capacity and paint a positive picture that NRB is set for its role in the electoral process.

Asked how many Malawians aged 18 and their database by voting day next year, Sambo said they have the figures, but "let me not