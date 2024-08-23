Malawi: Chakwera Urges Diaspora Community to Utilize Their Gained Skills in Helping Malawi to Develop

Malawians living abroad have a responsibility to join government efforts in building a self-reliant and inclusively wealthy economy as prescribed in the Malawi Agenda 2063 Vision, says President Malawi leader, Lazarus Chakwera.

He spoke on Thursday in Berlin when he met Germany-based Malawians.

The President took time to highlight the ATM strategy which outlines investment opportunities in Agriculture, Tourism and Mining sectors. The three have been fronted as priority sectors to expedite economic growth for the country.

"I prioritise engaging diaspora because the skills and knowledge you acquire here are significant in helping Malawi move forward. Each one of you must promote economic diplomacy. Make sure you plan your holidays around Malawian tourist attraction sites and inform friends about the visa free waiver Malawi has implemented for Germany. On top of everything, please invest in mega farms, mines and tourism facilities back home."

The diaspora community that operates under the name 'Umodzi wa a Malawi ku Germany' thanked the President for according them an opportunity to discuss with him pertinent matters.

Among the issue raised for possible government intervention are voting rights, job opportunities under exchange programs and setbacks that come with language barriers for people who want to study and work in Germany.

Responding to these concerns, President Chakwera assured them that he will advocate for better outcomes on all issues raised.

"We will always incorporate your ideas into the development agenda of Malawi and I am committed to address the challenges you have raised. For instance, we will open more opportunities with German counterparts for our youth to acquire the skills they need. We are also discussing with them on the introduction of vocational training partnerships and a language training centre in Lilongwe.

On voting rights and opportunities, President Chakwera said his administration will look into the legislative structures to see how best the systems can be reviewed to accommodate diaspora votes during national elections.

He also thanked them for mobilizing financial and moral support to help those in need during recent natural disasters such as Cyclone Freddy.