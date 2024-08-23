South Africa: Government Engages On Plans to Advance Social Cohesion

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has met with Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton Mckenzie to discuss advancing social cohesion and moral regeneration.

"The meeting discussed the proposed Programme of Action for Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration Movement, to ensure that a socially-cohesive, non-sexist, non-racial, equal and safe South Africa is realised," the Presidency said on Thursday.

Among others, the meeting agreed to prioritise partnerships within and beyond government, including with Traditional and Khoisan leaders as well as inter-faith leaders.

In particular, the programme of action that was agreed to, as anchored on the strategic priorities of the Seventh Administration of Government, will focus on removing obstacles that impede the advancement of social cohesion and moral regeneration in the country.

"Under the leadership of the Deputy President, the work will also prioritise tackling gender based violence and femicide, promoting nation building through sport and arts, as well as ensuring equal access to sporting opportunities by all communities," the Presidency said.