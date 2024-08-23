Africa: 2024 Cohort of the Kofi Annan Fellowship in Global Health Leadership

press release

ABOUT THE FELLOWSHIP OF KOFI ANNAN GLOBAL HEALTH LEADERSHIP PROGRAMME

Kofi Atta Annan, the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, and founding chair of the Kofi Annan Foundation, exemplified visionary and principled leadership over the course of his life and career.

Of his numerous accomplishments was the establishment of the Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (The Global Fund), which changed the approach to preventing and managing infectious diseases and the practice of public health globally.

Visionary and principled leadership is critical for Africa to implement a new public health order that will enhance the timely detection and effective response to public health threats, and to ensure Africa has a healthy and productive population. It is also critical for mitigating the economic and social effects of these health threats while contributing to sustainable achievement of Africa's Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

2024 Cohort of the Kofi Annan Fellowship in Global Health Leadership – ENG

2024 Cohort of the Kofi Annan Fellowship in Global Health Leadership – FRE