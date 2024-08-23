Africa: 2024 Cohort of the Kofi Annan Fellowship in Global Health Leadership

22 August 2024
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)
press release

ABOUT THE FELLOWSHIP OF KOFI ANNAN GLOBAL HEALTH LEADERSHIP PROGRAMME

Kofi Atta Annan, the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, and founding chair of the Kofi Annan Foundation, exemplified visionary and principled leadership over the course of his life and career.

Of his numerous accomplishments was the establishment of the Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (The Global Fund), which changed the approach to preventing and managing infectious diseases and the practice of public health globally.

Visionary and principled leadership is critical for Africa to implement a new public health order that will enhance the timely detection and effective response to public health threats, and to ensure Africa has a healthy and productive population. It is also critical for mitigating the economic and social effects of these health threats while contributing to sustainable achievement of Africa's Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

2024 Cohort of the Kofi Annan Fellowship in Global Health Leadership – ENG

2024 Cohort of the Kofi Annan Fellowship in Global Health Leadership – FRE

Read the original article on Africa CDC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.