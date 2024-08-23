Zimbabwe: Conditions in Zimbabwe Worsen From El Niño Drought

United Nations — On August 7th, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq spoke at a press briefing at the United Nations Headquarters, detailing the high levels of food insecurity and socioeconomic distress in Zimbabwe as a result of the El Niño drought that continues to ravage the ecosystem. In April of this year, the president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, declared a nationwide state of disaster.

"More than half of the harvest was destroyed, and some 7.6 million people are now at risk of acute hunger", Haq stated. He added that approximately 5.9 million people are expected to face severe food insecurity early next year as the peak-hunger period approaches.

UN Resident Coordinator in Zimbabwe Edward Kallon states "this crisis has far-reaching consequences across sectors such as food and nutrition security, health, water resources, education and livelihoods".

The El Niño drought has generated a multitude of environmental issues in Zimbabwe, including reduced rainfall, increased temperatures, depleted rivers, and compromised air quality.

This is particularly troubling as Zimbabwe is heavily reliant on rainfall as it determines the success of crop production and livestock health. The efficacy of their agricultural system is crucial for the nation as more than half of the population relies on it as a source of income. Additionally, agriculture accounts for roughly 15 percent of the nation's gross domestic product.

As a result of decimating crop yields, roughly 42 percent of the population is faced with extreme poverty. This has led to young children being pulled out of school to join the workforce in an effort to keep their families afloat.

"The drought has strained Zimbabwe's economy, with more than a fifth of school-aged children now out of school", Haq added. The El Niño drought has produced significant economic turmoil in Zimbabwe, putting families in a state of disarray as they struggle to make enough income to support themselves.

According to The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), "more than 45,067 children dropped out of school, 3,000 more compared to the annual average. Currently, the El Niño-induced drought may result in increased school dropouts, as families face increasing poverty levels, thus making it difficult to pay school fees". Furthermore, OCHA predicts that there will be higher rates of child marriages, violence against children, child migration, and child abandonment.

In addition to lower rates of education among children, they are the most vulnerable in terms of health. Due to widespread food insecurity and compromised diets, children are at high risk of succumbing to famine, malnutrition, and disease. The World Food Programme (WFP) states that approximately 27 percent of children in Zimbabwe have stunted growth.

Zimbabwean women are also highly vulnerable to the socioeconomic detriment caused by the drought. OCHA states that in addition to higher rates of child violence, there has been an increased level of gender-based violence recorded. In addition, there has been an observed increase in sexual violence, domestic violence, and gender-based violence as a result of "heightened family tensions caused by crop damages and income losses".

OCHA adds that rural communities have been hit the hardest. Rural communities in Zimbabwe account for the majority of the nation's population, with roughly 62 percent working in agriculture.

Additionally, the drought had a detrimental impact on the nation's water supply, with many rivers being run dry and not expected to recover for years. This greatly limits access to clean water for many rural communities. OCHA states "35 percent of rural households were accessing inadequate water services, while 45 percent of rural households were traveling more than half a kilometer to fetch water".

The diminishing access to clean water greatly exacerbates levels of poor hygiene and the spread of disease, particularly cholera, which continues to run rampant among poorer communities.

During an April 8th press briefing at the UN Headquarters, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric stated "The humanitarian community in Zimbabwe is also concerned that the scarcity and depletion of safe water resources could lead to an uptick in communicable diseases".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

OCHA adds that the risk of contracting infectious and waterborne diseases is significantly raised by the drought. The current cholera outbreak has been aggravated by poor hygiene practices as a result of the dry spells, with 591 deaths being reported between February 2023 and April 2024.

In addition, the drought increases the likelihood of developing malaria and maternity related complications. Pregnant women are highly vulnerable to stillbirths, infections, miscarriages, and maternal mortality. OCHA adds that this is primarily due to the drought greatly limiting resources essential for medication and quality of care.

Plans to mitigate the effects of the drought and assist communities in Zimbabwe are underway by the United Nations. Haq stated "the UN and partners continue to work with the Government to support response efforts. However, the $429 million flash appeal launched in May -- which aims to assist more than 3 million people -- is only about 11 per cent funded".

IPS UN Bureau

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau