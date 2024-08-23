Ethiopia's From Dawn to Dusk Planting of Seedlings Leaves Legacy for Generations

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's ambitious from dawn to dusk tree planting campaign is set to leave a lasting national legacy for generations to come, according to Minister of Justice Gedion Timothewos.

Millions of Ethiopians across the country are planting trees today pursuant to the national call to plant 600 million trees from dawn to dusk in a single day.

The initiative, aimed at greening the country and combating climate change, has galvanized citizens across Ethiopia.

Minister Gedion Timothewos, leading by example, visited Lemi Kura sub-city in the capital where he planted trees alongside students and community members as part today's campaign.

"This campaign is more than just planting trees," he stated. "It's about cultivating a culture of environmental stewardship throughout Ethiopia."

The Justice Minister emphasized the broader impact of the initiative, noting that collaborative efforts on projects benefiting both the country and future generations yield impressive results.

He views the campaign as an opportunity for citizens to tangibly contribute to national development and environmental conservation.

The campaign follows Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's call to plant 600 million seedlings across Ethiopia on Friday. Since early morning, Ethiopians from all walks of life have enthusiastically participated in planting activities nationwide.

To meet the ambitious goal, adults are encouraged to plant at least 20 seedlings each, while younger participants are expected to plant a minimum of 10.

This mass mobilization aims to significantly boost Ethiopia's forest cover and combat the effects of deforestation and climate change.