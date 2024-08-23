Zambia: Sort Out the Mess!

opinion

WHATEVER is happening with the African pay television channel SuperSport regarding the quality of live broadcast of the MTN Super League needs to be sorted out quickly.

It is sad that viewers are being treated to a sub-standard broadcast in which the pay channel claims it is putting the MTN Super League at the forefront of AI Technological Revolution.

Unless the broadcaster and the viewers are watching two different programmings because I expected more of an apology from SuperSport than them praising an innovation that looks set to be doomed and will leave a very bad impact on the Zambian game.

It is more like taking the country 20 years back when our national broadcaster struggled with equipment but not anymore as ZNBC is more equipped to do a better job than what fans are currently being subjected to.

Without going far, the match between Nchanga Rangers and Maestro United Zambia is a good example of how a penalty was awarded and yet the AI camera opted to be showing the centre circle instead of where the kick was being taken.

Sadly, the AI camera lacked replays and visuals freezing during matches.

SuperSport has chosen to replace the six High Definition cameras with a single AI Camera, which is supposed to make use of artificial intelligence software to help take better photos by identifying Objects intelligently and optimizing the colour and output based on the scene.

But the case has been otherwise and sponsors are in no way visible, what about player identification itself?

One needs a telescope or something to identify anything.

It is worth noting that SuperSport dropped the halftime analysis team in a cost-saving measure last season.

We have been treated to quality matches beamed live across Europe.

Sadly, what the Zambian public is been treated to is an injustice despite being told SuperSport has brought market-leading global AI camera technology to Zambian football, making the MTN Super League the first domestic football league on the continent to experience the game-changing technology.

Unless what we watched during the Charity Shield and Week One of the Super League was a fluke because I have difficulties imagining how the AI technology in the MTN Super League will open the prospect for more Zambian football talent to be showcased to more people, positioning the league for potential exponential growth, as stated by SuperSport.

"SuperSport is excited to see the rollout of AI technology in the MTN Super League. AI technology is changing the way many industries operate and consumer trends are driving the way people want to enjoy their content. This is a significant step in ensuring that Zambian football fans get to enjoy more of the games they love, wherever they want to watch - whether on mobile stream or linear television," stated SuperSport.

"The AI technology also ensures that the league is sustainable in the future, whilst providing the platform for more commercial opportunities driven by the increased broadcasting scale. More matches mean more exposure for the league and teams."

Maybe the person who operated the AI camera was not competent enough because it becomes extremely difficult to believe what was outlined in the statement and I worry about the impact this would bring on the Zambian game.

The Zambian game has steadily been growing thanks to the broadcast by SuperSport for over a decade which saw a lot of sponsors come on board to not only sponsor the association but clubs as well.

Hope is the Football Association of Zambia can quickly engage SuperSport and see how best our game can be saved from this embarrassment and most importantly avoid scaring sponsors away from the game.

Good luck to Red Arrows and Zesco United as they aim to advance to the next round of the CAF 2024/25 Inter Club Championship.

Arrows host Malawian champions Nyasa Big Bullets trailing 2-1 and a 1-0 win for the Zambian champions will be enough while Zesco has a date with Zimbabwean side Dynamos in Ndola needing to overturn a 1-0 loss with a two clear goal win to advance.

The two games look easy on paper but would require the two envoys to work extra hard to get those needed results.

It would not be easy but attainable especially if the two sides avoid complacency by playing at home.

Have a wonderful sporting weekend and let's interact via email on eliaschipepo@gmail.com