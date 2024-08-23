Algeria: Presidential Election - National Press Review Campaign Week Marked By Calm, Constructive Debate

Algiers — Thursday's national press headlines reviewed the first week of campaigning for the September 7 presidential election, marked by a calm and constructive debate, which bodes well for the remainder of the campaign and the country's democratic future.

In its commentary under the title "The campaign set to intensify," the daily newspaper Horizons noted that "it has been precisely a week since the three presidential candidates and their respective supporters began the electoral campaign. They have been travelling across the country, holding rallies and local meetings to win over voters with their electoral program."

According to the same newspaper, "the Socialist Forces Front is celebrating a strong start to their campaign, having mobilized supporters in eight provinces over the past week," while the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) reported holding "100 local meetings nationwide since the campaign kicked off."

As for the parties backing the independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Horizons said that they carry on highlighting his first presidential term achievements along with the need to vote for him to complete the projects launched in various sectors.

As per La Voie d'Algérie, "The three candidates have demonstrated their commitments to a fair and transparent competition during the first week, offering the Algerian people a calm and constructive electoral debate."

It views "this peaceful climate as a positive indicator for the remainder of the campaign and the democratic future of the country," noting "the major satisfaction of the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE) regarding the respect of principles of equity in the media coverage of the campaign."

L'écho d'Algérie noted that "themes related to youth, socio-economic development and the bolstering of the internal front were central to the campaign as it wrapped up its first week."

For Le Soir d'Algérie, the Socialist Forces Front candidate, Youcef Aouchiche "starts his second major tour from Chlef this Thursday," following a rest day on Wednesday. Meanwhile, MSP candidate Abdelaali Hassani Cherif expressed "satisfaction with the popular enthusiasm recorded by his political party."

The newspaper also noted that "big names are rallying behind the independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune," a week after the campaign kickoff.

The daily El Moudjahid highlighted the "mobilization of the Algerian community in France," underscoring that the example set by this community demonstrates "the importance of such involvement for the success of the democratic process and the strengthening of national cohesion."

For its part, El Watan addressed the campaign's digital presence, with its front-page headline reading "The campaign is also played out on social media."

The newspaper noted that "digital tools are essential for candidates," and included an interview with an expert who stated that "social networks serve as a supplementary tool."

The Arabic-language daily El Badil said that "the pace of the campaign is picking up speed" for the three candidates and their representatives as they enter their second week in a climate of serenity and under good conditions.

It noted that the common thread in the candidates' speeches is "consolidating the internal front, national unity and preserving the country's sovereignty."

The daily Echorouk Al Yawmi pointed out that candidates are striving to win over voters through persuasive discourse and fruitful debate at popular rallies and local meetings."

Echaâb newspaper hailed the campaign's first week as a "calm and democratic competition."

The daily also said that the debate initiated by the candidates will usher Algeria into a new stage of "strengthened stability and prosperity."

El-Khabar newspaper focused on the election campaign's online presence, noting that Algerians are interacting with this virtual campaign.