Algeria: Presidential Candidates Multiply Campaign Events to Explain Main Lines of Election Programmes

Algiers — The candidates for the presidential election of September 7th and their representatives continued Wednesday their campaign events in different parts of the country to explain the main lines of their election programmes and propose solutions meeting the expectations and concerns of people.

Political party leaders supporting the independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on day seven of the electoral campaign, invited the local populations in the areas where they held popular meetings and campaign events to vote for him, so that he would be able to complete the projects he had started during his first term in office, marked by many achievements in various fields and sectors.

The president of El-Fajr al-Jadid pary, Tahar Benbaïbeche, at a meeting in Jijel, called on the local population to choose the independent candidate to allow him to implement and improve the economic solutions he started during his first presidential term, to preserve the sovereignty of the country by preventing it from resorting to debt.

He added that the global context requires that the Algerian people go to vote in large numbers to foil plots against the country.

The secretary general of the National Liberation Front, Abdelkrim Benmbarek, said in Tebessa that the development programme of the independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is "ambitious," covering "all the sectors" and reaching all social groups."

The leaders of the other parties, like Mustapha Yahi (The National Democratic Rally) and Abdelkader Bengrina (Al-Bina Movement), reiterated, in Bouira and Timimoune, their support to candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune, given his "socio-economic achievements made during his first term in office."

Invited by El Moudjahid Forum, the candidate of the Movement of Society for Peace, Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, said the election of September 7 was a "crucial national event," stressing the need to "strengthen national cohesion through popular support for the next president."

He added that a massive participation in the election would be an "assertion of the democracy and pluralism in the country."

According to the candidate of the Movement of Society for Peace, his election programme entitled "Forsa" (Opportunity) intends "to build a social and solidarity-based economy, an economy based on a fair distribution of wealth and taking into account the concerns and problems of young people.

Mentioning the social aspect of his programme, the candidate said it provides for "support to all social groups," with the "revision of the statutes of the various professional categories."

He also advocated the establishment of a "parliamentary system, to strike a balance between powers, and improve the mechanisms of control over the executive power.

The candidate of the Socialist Forces Front, Youcef Aouchiche, did not hold a campaign event on Wednesday.