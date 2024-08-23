Namibia: Hengari Recounts How Political Rival Came to Her Rescue After Accident

23 August 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) parliamentarian Inna Hengari says she is proud of the political tolerance among Namibian politicians, especially during the time of elections.

She says a councillor from a rival political party offered her and party members help after they were involved in a vehicle accident.

"The first person we encountered was a councillor from a rival political party, and he did not hesitate for one second to help us out," Hungary writes on X.

"Our political tolerance, more so during elections, is something I will always be proud of," she adds.

PDM members who were on their way to the party electoral congress were involved in an accident 17km before Divundu on Wednesday.

Hengari, who sustained minor injuries, says she is safe.

"All of us are recovering well. Thank you all for your prayers, dear Namibians," she says.

