Kenya: PSC On the Radar for Retaining Staff Above 60 Years

Nairobi — The Public Service Commission found itself in a tight spot following revelations that showed it defied its own directive by employing staff above the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Revelations made before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) showed the commission retained high level officers in the institution who include Deputy Commission Secretary (Corporate Services), Deputy Commission Secretary (Technical services) and the Senior accountant.

The findings were based on the report by the Auditor General Nancy Gathungu who pointed the commission retained the three senior officers who were past the retirement age during the financial year 2021/2022.

"A review of human resource records reveals that the Commission has three officers in service who were appointed and continued to be retained past the retirement age of 60 years. This is contrary to section 80 of the Public Commission Act, 2017..." reads the report in part.

The Public Service Act stipulates that a public officer shall retire from service with effect from the date of attaining the mandatory retirement age; and the Commission or other appointing authority shall not extend the service of such Retired public officer beyond the retirement age.

In 2020,the Public Service Commission had in November 2020 issued a circular stopping the approval of any extension of service for staff who had attained 60 years.

PSC Chief Executive Officer Paul Famba explained that the contracts of the three officers were renewed because they had critical docket hence the decision to renew their contracts.

"The officers were retained for having institutional memory and possessing rare knowledge beneficial to the Commission. We will however strive to ensure this will not happen again," said Famba."

"The intention of the Commission was to discourage frequent requests from the Public Service for the dimension of services for retiring officers but was not intended to override the legislative powers in the PSC under section 80,"he added.

Rarieda Mp Otiende Amollo questioned why the commission was violating its own circular on such a sticky issue in civil servant employment scheme.

"I am disturbed by the fact that PSC is the one engaging in malpractice. What right,then, does it have to tell others what should be done. Where do you get the authority to be exempt from your own circular?" he posed.

Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo castigated the Commission for abuse of office questioning where the officers were still in office.

"This suggests to me that there was utter abuse of office and the law. This should never be allowed to happen again I this country.Are the officers still in office or what's their fate?" sought Oundo.

Mathioya MP Edwin Mugo decried that the circular by PSC had over the years been prone to abuse by Commission.

He pointed out it was unfortunate that President William Ruto settled on the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja who was above 60 years.

" Instead of giving jobs to younger people you are retaining retired people. Kenya has no shortage of skills...it is a case of poor planning on the Commission," said Mugo.

