Namibia Dairies Juicing Up Zim

23 August 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia Dairies has exported its first shipment of juice to Zimbabwe.

The company, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List Group (O&L), launched Rietfontein Long Life juices in July.

This follows nearly eight months of extensive discussions and groundwork with company partners and regulating agencies to ensure compliance with all necessary export and import requirements.

O&L says this milestone expands Namibia Dairies' footprint in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, opening opportunities that align with the organisation's vision for 2029.

In a statement released yesterday, the company says the products will be distributed and merchandised by Doltek.

Doltek has 12 years of experience redistributing into the Zimbabwean market, and is the official distributer of Heineken and Namibia Breweries Limited in Zimbabwe.

This collaboration ensures that the high-quality juices from Namibia Dairies will reach consumers across Zimbabwe.

O&L chief operations officer and chairperson for Namibia Dairies Wynand Oosthuizen says the company is excited and proud.

"But more than that, we are genuinely passionate about the opportunities this opens up for our company and our country.

"We aim to make this shipment the first of many, ideally opening the way for more of our products to find their way onto Zimbabwean shelves and homes," he says.

Oosthuizen says the move is not just about growth, but also about commitment to making a positive impact, ensuring long-term sustainability and enhancing people's livelihoods.

