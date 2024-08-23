Tanga — A TOTAL of 79 households, comprising 367 people and 995 livestock, have voluntarily relocated from the Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA) to Msomera Village in Handeni District, Tanga Region.

They have also voluntarily relocated to some places like Karatu and Monduli among others at their own choices as part of ongoing relocation initiative.

Speaking to the relocating residents yesterday, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism (responsible for natural resources), Commissioner of Police (CP) Benedict Wakulyamba explained that the relocation is part of efforts to protect the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

He noted that the move aims to improve the living conditions of residents and provide them with economic opportunities outside the conservation area.

ALSO READ: Follow procedure to relocate to Msomera, says govt

"The decision you made today demonstrates your understanding of the conservation challenges and shows your wisdom in moving to enhance your lives, while preserving the unique Ngorongoro Conservation Area, which is exceptional in Africa and the world," CP Wakulyamba said.

He encouraged the relocated residents to act as ambassadors for the sixth phase government's efforts in improving social services and economic opportunities in Msomera Village.

He also urged them to inform others still living in the conservation area to consider relocating.

CP Wakulyamba emphasised the importance of adhering to relocation procedures to avoid potential challenges and ensure that the residents become legal occupants of their new locations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a report on the voluntary relocation initiative, Chief Conservation Officer and Project Manager, Flora Assey noted that since the initiative began in June 2022 until August 2024, approximately 1,598 households, comprising 9,618 people and 39,779 livestock, have relocated from the conservation area to Msomera Village and other designated areas.

Senior Conservation Officer Engineer Daniel Chegere, representing the Commissioner for Conservation, highlighted that the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) continues to educate residents about the benefits of relocating to areas with modern infrastructure and essential social services, which offer safer living conditions compared to the conservation area.

Engineer Chegere also assured that the security situation in the conservation area remains stable, with enhanced protection measures in place, allowing tourists to continue their activities safely.