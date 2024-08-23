Tanzania: Brace for Dry Spells, TMA Alerts

Most parts of the country will likely experience prolonged dry spells and poor distribution of rainfall between October and December.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) on Thursday released the climate outlook for short rainy period locally known as Vuli season, indicating that the below normal to normal rainfall condition, warmer than usual temperatures are expected across bimodal areas during the season.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam, TMA's Acting Director General Dr Ladislaus Chang'a said generally that, below normal to normal rains are expected over most parts of northern coast and northeastern highlands.

Adding that normal to below normal rains are expected over the Lake Victoria Basin during the Vuli, 2024 rainfall season.

The rains are expected to start during the fourth week of September, 2024 over the Western part of the Lake Victoria Basin and spreading in other areas during October, 2024. The Vuli rains are expected to cease during the fourth week of December, Dr Chang's noted.

The season is specific to areas of the northeastern highlands (Arusha, Manyara and Kilimanjaro regions), northern coast (northern part of Morogoro region, Coast Region (including Mafia Isles), Dar es Salaam and Tanga regions, Unguja and Pemba isles), Lake Victoria Basin (Kagera, Geita, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Simiyu and Mara Regions) and the northern part of Kigoma region.

Dr Changa said during the Vuli 2024 rainy season, reduced soil moisture is expected in many bimodal areas, especially over north-eastern highlands and the northern coast. This situation is expected to affect crop growth.

In addition, crop pests and diseases are expected to increase in the season thus affecting crop production.

Similarly, availability of forest products such as honey are expected to be affected due to water deficiencies and insufficient flowering.

"Farmers are advised to use sustainable farming methods and technologies to conserve water and soil moisture. In addition, they are advised to prepare farms in-time, plant early maturing and drought tolerant crops," he urged.

The anticipated below normal rainfall is likely to cause food scarcity, thus causing conflict between wildlife and the neighbouring community.

"The authorities responsible are recommended to educate the communities at risk to take precaution measures regarding the likely impacts. On the other hand, the community at risk is advised to report intrusion of wild animals in their domicile," he said.

Transportation sector especially land transport is likely to benefit from the expected few rains during the season. It is advised that, rehabilitation of the infrastructure should be planned and implemented in this period.

Decrease in water levels in rivers, reservoirs and aquifer recharge is likely to occur in most of the areas especially where below normal rainfall is forecasted.

The authority called for proper water allocation and to use available water sustainably for mineral processing, power generation, industrial, domestic and other use.

Journalists are advised to seek and make use of sectoral advice from experts to prepare and disseminate sector-wide articles and reports in simple language with the aim of informing and educating the public on the use of the forecasts in mitigating the effects of adverse weather conditions including shortage of rains.