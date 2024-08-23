Kenya: Dig Lagat's Surprise Inspections Push Station Commanders to Prioritize Cleanliness

Nairobi — Your police station could be next. This is the anxious feeling that has prompted many station commanders across the country to step up efforts to improve the environment within their workplaces.

Unannounced visits by the newly-installed Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat has inspired the new-found order in police stations in an effort to evaluate their condition and the quality of service to the public.

For a long time, confusion and chaos has characterised police stations around the country.

Entrances, occurrence books, and cells have often revealed disorder at police stations fueled by mounting public dissatisfaction with delayed service delivery. However, things are about to change.

Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango told Capital News the surprise visits seek to assess operational standards, service delivery, and identify challenges faced by both stations and officers.

"He (DIG Lagat) wants to understand the reality on the ground as it is," Onyango explained on Thursday adding that the DIG's goal is to enhance public service while also improving officers' welfare.

She adds that the IG is keen to change the perception of the police to the public and improve the strained relations that has characterized the interactions of the police with the public and make a turnaround in the work culture.

However, it is the discreet nature of these visits that is keeping the station commanders on their toes.

In some cases, even senior officers who accompany the DIG are unaware of the next location, as he sometimes leads the convoy himself.

"You never know when he visits or where," Onyango notes.

Enhancing service delivery

So far, DIG Lagat has inspected several stations, including Mwiki and Industrial Area Police Depot in Nairobi, Mbale Police Station, Vihiga Sub-County Police Command, Kondele Police Station in Kisumu, and the Nyanza Regional Police Headquarters.

His most recent visit was to Kilimani Police Station on Wednesday night at 8:15 p.m., where he emphasized the importance of responsibility and integrity.

"I am very keen on service delivery to the public, and you must take responsibility for every act you are doing," DIG Lagat DIG Lagat who was accompanied by the Police Spokesperson and senior security officials told the Kilimani officers, urging them to steer off corruption.

During his visit, the DIG inspected the cells, bathrooms, armoury, offices, the Gender and Child Protection Unit and offered his advice to the officers to steer off corruption.

According to Resila, the random visits have led to notable improvements in station cleanliness, with many stations now repainting holding cells and improving the conditions of their facilities

"There is a culture that is visible in all cells we have visited that walls have writings...and now they are all being painted to create a conducive environment for detainees," Onyango says.

In addition to inspecting facilities, DIG Lagat engages with members of the public he meets at the stations to gather firsthand feedback on the service quality and areas needing improvement.

Onyango maintains that this hands-on approach aims to foster a positive shift in the public perception of the police and improve the overall work culture within the force.

