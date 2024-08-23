South Africa: After the Dams Broke, Riverlands Residents Near Malmesbury Salvage What They Can

The community of Riverlands, Western Cape, is trying to recover and rebuild after three dams collapsed last week and another dam collapsed at the weekend.

When Daily Maverick visited the area on Tuesday, the town was quiet while residents washed, cleaned up and collected drinking water. Children were dressed mainly in gumboots and played in a nearby field.

Daily Maverick photographer Shelley Christians turns her focus to the community trying to recoup their losses and most urgently clean up their mud covered properties. DM...