South Africa: After the Dams Broke, Riverlands Residents Near Malmesbury Salvage What They Can

21 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Shelley Christians

The community of Riverlands, Western Cape, is trying to recover and rebuild after three dams collapsed last week and another dam collapsed at the weekend.

Listen to this article 3 min Listen to this article 3 min The community of Riverlands, in Malmesbury, is trying to clean up and salvage what they can after successive dam collapses caused flash floods over the past week.

When Daily Maverick visited the area on Tuesday, the town was quiet while residents washed, cleaned up and collected drinking water. Children were dressed mainly in gumboots and played in a nearby field.

Daily Maverick photographer Shelley Christians turns her focus to the community trying to recoup their losses and most urgently clean up their mud covered properties.

