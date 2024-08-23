South Africa: Iconic Yellow Trains Make Way for New Blue People's Train, Enhancing Commuter Convenience and Safety

In a welcome shift, the iconic yellow trains in Gauteng have now been replaced by their blue counterparts, promising both convenience and increased safety.

A far cry from their yellow counterparts, the new blue People's Trains come with much improved features to enhance convenience and safety.

While the design and operations of the old yellow trains might have been consistent with design specifics at that time, they had become more of a curse than a blessing.

"The majority of the yellow and grey fleet is ageing and unsafe for commuters. The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa is introducing world-class high-tech trains that come with built-in safety features, major technological improvements from the yellow-grey fleet, contributing to green mobility," said Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa national spokesperson Andiswa Makanda.

"These trains will ensure that the public has access to modern, reliable and safe services."

Commuters were also tormented by criminals on a daily basis in the old train operations.

"The new trains are a breath of fresh air. People do not have to clutch their belongings and can freely use their phones," Tebogo Musi, a vendor along the Johannesburg to Vereeniging rail line, said of the new trains.

"School children have their own couch. They cannot sit with the adults and...