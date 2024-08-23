South Africa: Proteas Look to Overcome World Cup Final Hangover With T20 Series Victory in the Caribbean

South Africa take on the West Indies with a fresh-look side from the one that fell at the final hurdle at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean two months ago.

The Proteas take on West Indies tomorrow in their first T20 match since the final of the T20 World Cup at the end of June when they lost by seven runs in heartbreaking fashion to India.

It was South Africa's greatest ever World Cup campaign, but the preparation cycle starts again with the next T20 World Cup scheduled for the subcontinent in 2026.

Nonetheless, several players are still trying to shake off the disappointment of coming so close to holding South Africa's first ICC silverware.

"You give it as much time as it needs," skipper Aiden Markram said, about processing the final defeat. "It was a tough one to swallow at the time, and definitely from then up until now, it's gotten a bit better to handle and process."

Tristan Stubbs, who played a massive role in getting the team in solid positions with the bat in the tournament, reiterated the words of his skipper.

"It will come up when you don't want it to," Stubbs said to the media this week. "I tried to forget about it as best as possible. I had a review. It wasn't...