Opposition United African National Council (UANC) leader Gwinyai Muzorewa has called on President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to release all political party members and civilians detained before, during, and after the recent Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit.

Addressing the media, Muzorewa urged President Mnangagwa to exercise mercy and forgiveness by granting a "presidential pardon" to those currently in custody.

"The UANC wishes to humbly appeal to President Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to consider releasing all political party members and other civilians who were charged with various offences, before, during and after the SADC summit, as a sign of exercising mercy and forgiveness," Muzorewa said.

He highlighted that President Mnangagwa has previously demonstrated his capacity for leniency, referencing the release of hundreds of prisoners in past years.

"President Mnangagwa is known to have released hundreds of prisoners before. In the same spirit, we plead humbly for the release of our activists who are your children. This will add to Zimbabwe's blessedness, virtue, and glory," he said

Muzorewa further argued that releasing the detainees would align with the values of SADC, promoting a deeper understanding of the region's commitment to development, technological innovation, tolerance, security, solidarity, good governance, and democracy.

"More importantly, ordering their release, Your Excellency, could help them acquire a better sense of what SADC is all about--development, technological innovation, tolerance, security, solidarity, good governance, and democracy," Muzorewa said.

Muzorewa appealed to President Mnangagwa to consider this act of clemency, regardless of the nature of the alleged offences.

"In the spirit of SADC solidarity and without judging the nature of the offence our humble plea, Your Excellency, is that you demonstrate and implement 'presidential pardon' to your children in this instance," he said