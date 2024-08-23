Uganda: Hoima Stadium Construction Material Stolen - Police Launch Manhunt

Police in Hoima are searching for Ronald Rubangakene, who is accused of stealing construction materials, including iron sheets, angle bars, and fuel, intended for the fencing of the Hoima stadium site.

The theft has caused a significant delay in the project as materials ran out earlier than expected.

Rubangakene evaded arrest, but a search of his home in Nyakambugu, Buhanika, led to the recovery of 36 iron sheets, eight angle bars, and empty jerrycans believed to have been used for siphoning fuel from the site.

Police also found car engines, gearboxes, number plates, and other vehicle accessories, all suspected to have been stolen by Rubangakene.

The theft was reported by Ms Suuma, the company contracted to construct Hoima Stadium in Kyarwiru, Hoima City.

Following the complaint, police, in collaboration with the District Internal Security Officer, tracked down the materials to Rubangakene's home.

The recovered items were taken to Hoima Police Station for further investigation.

The police continued their search on Thursday and recovered more stolen items, including car parts, such as engines, gearboxes, number plates, and car seats, believed to belong to approximately seven vehicles reported missing in Hoima City.

Among the recovered items, Henry Mugisa, an environmental and safety advisor for Ms Suuma, identified tyres, mirrors, and the engine of his Toyota RAV4, which was stolen from his home in Mparo on 26th July 2024.

Mugisa expressed surprise at recovering 80% of his car parts during the search.

He acknowledged that he had not reported the theft to the police out of frustration but was now advised by the District Police Commander (DPC) to file a formal report to facilitate further investigation.

Andrew Rubanza, the Hoima City East District Police Commander, confirmed that they received intelligence regarding the theft of Hoima Stadium construction materials and began investigations, which led them to Rubangakene's home.

While Rubangakene fled, police were able to recover the stolen materials. Rubanza assured the public of increased security measures to prevent further thefts and to ensure that the stadium project, set to be completed by 31st December 2025, proceeds without further delays.

Rubanza also revealed that other stolen items, including car parts and televisions, were discovered during the search.

He urged the public to report thefts promptly to enable the police to carry out investigations and apprehend suspects.

The police have arrested one individual, believed to be Rubangakene's driver, while the hunt for Rubangakene continues.

Emmanuel Drati, Secretary of LC 1 for Kacungiro Cell, Buhanika Sub-County, where Rubangakene resides, noted that Rubangakene moved to the area three years ago and was known as a mechanic with a garage in Kinubi, near the Hoima-Masindi-Kampala roundabout.

Drati expressed surprise at the revelations, noting that Rubangakene's wife is a nursery teacher in Buhanika and well-regarded in the community.

Police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and are working to trace the stolen materials, including those already sold, to dismantle the entire network involved in the theft.