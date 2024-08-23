Uganda: Students, Teacher Injured As School Bus Overturns At Nkumba Traffic Lights in Entebbe

Several students and a teacher from Trust Infant Primary School in Nakaseke District have been critically injured in a minibus accident at the Nkumba traffic lights in Entebbe.

The students were on their way to Entebbe International Airport as part of a school trip, which also included a planned visit to the Entebbe Wildlife Education Center (UWEC).

It is alleged that the driver of the Isuzu minibus, registration number UBA 839B, lost control of the vehicle after failing to brake, causing it to overturn at around 10:30 a.m.

Jane Bwagu, a teacher who survived the accident, revealed that two girls who were critically injured have been rushed to the nearby SAB Medical Center for specialized treatment.

"As we were approaching the traffic lights, a vehicle in front of us suddenly braked. We suspect that our driver, in trying to avoid a collision, lost control, and the bus overturned," Bwagu explained.

The minibus was carrying over 70 students, including teachers.

The Nkumba traffic lights area has become notorious for accidents, with several incidents reported in the past three months.