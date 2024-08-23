Africa: Artisst Are Undervalued - Smuts

Doek Arts Trust patron justice Dave Smuts says artists are undervalued in Africa.

He was speaking at the first day of the Doek Literary Festival on Wednesday.

He emphasised that at least for Namibia, there is the constitutional right of freedom of expression.

"I've learned from many of you that have come here, and in other traditions that is not the case. Not only are the writers there underappreciated but down right threatened and intimidated," Smuts said.

Doek! Literary Magazine co-founder and editor-in-chief Remy Ngamije thanked all stakeholders involved in the organisation of the Doek Literary Festival and stated that it is because of these stakeholders that the event is free

"This years festival and all of its events are free to attend because they understand the importance of access," Ngamije said.

The Doek Literary Festival kicked off its first day at the Goethe Institute of Namibia on Wednesday.

The Doek Literary Festival is hosted every two years in Namibia and it celebrates the works of writers, poets, and visual artists who have contributed to Doek! Literary Magazine and aims to showcase the best of Namibian literature alongside works from Africa and the African diaspora.

This year marks the second year for the festival.

Speaking at the same event, Bank Windhoek head of corporate social investments Bronwyn Moody reiterated the bank's commitment to the arts and thanked the mentors at Doek! for allowing the bank to continue aiding in the guiding of young minds.

"This is Bank Windhoek's second consecutive Doek! Literary Festival, and it speaks volumes of our support and belief with what Doek! wants to achieve with its young artists in Namibia," Moody said.