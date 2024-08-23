Namibia: Three Children Die After Eating Food Suspected to Be Poisoned

23 August 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Witvlei constituency councillor Sheya Goagoses says three children died and another four people are in a critical condition following suspected food poisoning in the Omaheke region.

Goagoses on Friday told the Namibian that three children and three elders were rushed to the Witvlei clinic on Tuesday after eating porridge made with maize meal from the drought relief programme.

"Two children died instantly while others remained under critical condition," she said.

Goagoses said another child died yesterday.

"The following day, the family made bread with canned fish from the shop and more people got sick again. We then asked the medical team to test them. We observed that their tongues were blue," she said.

Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate during his state of the region address said about 800 people have died from malnutrition in the Omaheke region since 2022.

The region also recorded 30 219 malnutrition cases in the same two-year period.

Goagoses said health inspectors will investigate if it is indeed food poison

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.