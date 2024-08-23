Zimbabwe: Provincial Gender Forum Empowering Women in the Face of Climate Challenges

Zimbabwe Gender Commission Chairperson, Commissioner Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe, has highlighted the urgent need for gender-sensitive approaches to tackle the intertwined challenges of gender, environment, and climate change.

In a keynote address for the forum which is being held under the theme "Gender, Environment, and Climate Change: Building Resilience and Sustainable Development through Gender Equality," Commissioner Mukahanana Sangarwe said the forum comes at a critical time as Zimbabwe grapples with the aftermath of a declared drought season due to the El Niño phenomenon.

"The impact of climate change threatens to reverse the gains made over the years in promoting gender equality and women's empowerment," Commissioner Mukahanana-Sangarwe warned.

She highlighted the disproportionate effects on women, who are often the primary managers of natural resources such as water and firewood. With climate change exacerbating issues like droughts, floods, and soil erosion, women's livelihoods, particularly in agriculture and food security, are increasingly at risk.

Commissioner Mukahanana-Sangarwe expressed concern over the exclusion of women from decision-making processes related to disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation.

She stressed the importance of integrating gender into climate policies and supporting women's participation in these critical discussions. "

Women have limited access to climate-resilient technologies and resources like credit and extension services," she noted, adding that societal norms often restrict women's ability to adapt to climate challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe International Organisations Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She acknowledged the efforts by various stakeholders, including the government, in implementing climate action initiatives.

However, she called for a shift from policy to practice, urging that the recently adopted Zimbabwe Climate Change Gender Action Plan be fully realized.

In her address, Mukahanana-Sangarwe also highlighted the vital role women play as leaders in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

"Women are not only victims of environment and climate change challenges but are also vital agents of change," she said, advocating for the empowerment of women in climate decision-making and the development of climate-resilient livelihoods.

The forum aims to further explore these issues, highlighting the importance of harnessing indigenous knowledge systems to address the ongoing environmental and climate challenges in Zimbabwe.