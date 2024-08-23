Rwanda: City Mayor Pledges Faster Issuance of Construction Permits

23 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

The Mayor of City of Kigali, Samuel Dusengiyumva, who was re-elected for a five-year term on Thursday, August 22, has pledged to improve service delivery, including by reducing the time it takes to get construction permits.

"Residents have pointed out that there are delays in the issuance of construction permits, and that sometimes they do not get necessary information about the process," Dusengiyumva said.

He added the city had received complaints about permits that could take more than two months to get.

He promised to assess the situation and fix inefficiencies in access to land and construction services.

"We want to collaborate with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Rwanda Housing Authority to get appropriate technological means, or any other possible means, to ensure that a person gets a construction permit easily without requiring them to go to multiple offices," the mayor noted.

"We also want, in this five-year term, to reduce the time it takes to get a permit, from the current 21 days to 14 days," Dusengiyumva said.

Kigali Infrastructure Project 'progressing well'

Dusengiyumva also said construction of critical infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and the supply of water and electricity in all parts of the city will be one of his priorities in the new term.

He said the city was "looking for means to increase" infrastructure in all sectors.

The mayor noted that the construction of roads under Kigali Infrastructure Project (KIP) in areas such as Gasogi and Mageragere was "progressing well."

He pointed out that means to implement the project, which targets up to 215 kilometres of paved roads, had been availed, and the city was monitoring it to ensure that it is completed within the set deadline of April 2025.

