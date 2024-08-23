South Africa: Undocumented Foreign Nationals Arrested During Vala Umgodi Operation Appear in Court

press release

As part of addressing illegal mining , 32 undocumented foreign nationals arrested during the integrated "Vala Umgodi" operation in Mooinooi and Mogwase appeared in the Brits Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, for contravention of section 49(1)(a) of the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act No. 13 of 2002).

The accused's court appearance emanated from their apprehension between Tuesday, 20 and Wednesday, 21 August 2024. Of the 32 accused, 12 were found guilty and sentenced to R1 500-00 or three months imprisonment respectively. The other 18 accused will remain in custody until their next court appearance on Monday, 2 September 2024. Meanwhile, the last two accused were released after it was established that they are documented. The accused who are foreign nationals from Mozambique, Lesotho and Zimbabwe, include nine females.

The operation also led to the confiscation of various illegal mining equipment, which were found abandoned. They include three water pumps, water pipes, extension cord and three excavators.