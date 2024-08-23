South Africa: Undocumented Foreign Nationals Arrested During Vala Umgodi Operation Appear in Court

23 August 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

As part of addressing illegal mining , 32 undocumented foreign nationals arrested during the integrated "Vala Umgodi" operation in Mooinooi and Mogwase appeared in the Brits Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, for contravention of section 49(1)(a) of the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act No. 13 of 2002).

The accused's court appearance emanated from their apprehension between Tuesday, 20 and Wednesday, 21 August 2024. Of the 32 accused, 12 were found guilty and sentenced to R1 500-00 or three months imprisonment respectively. The other 18 accused will remain in custody until their next court appearance on Monday, 2 September 2024. Meanwhile, the last two accused were released after it was established that they are documented. The accused who are foreign nationals from Mozambique, Lesotho and Zimbabwe, include nine females.

The operation also led to the confiscation of various illegal mining equipment, which were found abandoned. They include three water pumps, water pipes, extension cord and three excavators.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.