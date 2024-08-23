South Africa: District Development Model Ensures Government Works As a Team

The District Development Model (DDM) is a demonstration of the three spheres of government's focus on resolving service delivery challenges facing communities in South Africa, says Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa.

The Minister was speaking to SAnews on the sidelines of the District Development Model Presidential Imbizo, currently underway at Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng. It is the first Presidential Imbizo of the seventh administration.

"The District Development Model is a system where at a district level, you work as a team. In most cases, districts are formed by a number of municipalities and in almost most districts, municipalities face similar problems.

"For instance, in Ekurhuleni, the major problem is water, followed by crime. But water is the major one.

"Now, the District Development Model says if you have a common problem cutting across [the board], bring all spheres of government to work together, and develop one plan to deal with that problem.

"If the problems are two or three but cutting across municipalities, come together, have one plan, pool all resources together, focus on the problem you have [and] you can solve the problems one by one," Hlabisa said.

A platform for the people

The Presidential Imbizo is where leaders from all three spheres of government interact with residents on service delivery challenges, which communities have brought to government's attention, as well as plans for the development of this district.

Hlabisa explained government's position on the hosting of the DDM Imbizos, saying it presents a platform for South Africans to have their voices heard.

"The advantage of hosting an event of this magnitude, you will have the President of the country, who many people have never got an opportunity to engage with. You will have all Ministers... the Premier, the Mayor and all representatives in government, face-to-face with the people.

"There is nothing as important as meeting your government face-to-face. [It's] not just greeting and going, but conveying your challenges and engaging them. You might get an answer on the spot because when these problems are being raised during the Imbizo, Ministers will respond according to their departments.

"That is an opportunity people will rarely get. The DDM Presidential Imbizo brings the government to the people where they are," Hlabisa said.