South Africa: Minister Calls for Urgent Meeting to Tackle Construction Mafia Challenge

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Dean Macpherson, and KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer, have announced plans for an urgent meeting to develop a decisive response to the construction mafia challenge across the country.

In a statement, Minister Macpherson said they have jointly agreed that an urgent meeting with all the respective MECs in all provinces and the Ministers in the Law Enforcement cluster should be held in KwaZulu-Natal.

The decision follows a meeting between Macpherson and Meyer, during which Meyer presented a report detailing the resurgence of construction mafia activities in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Shortly after I was appointed as Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, I vowed to deal decisively with the construction mafia and to restore the rule of law at construction sites across the country.

"During a recent oversight visit to the uMkhomazi water project, I learnt how an altercation with the construction mafia led to the death of three people and the assault of another. This is simply unacceptable. We will never be able to attract additional infrastructure investment, and turn the country into a construction site, while this lawlessness continues," Macpherson said.

The Minister stated that this is why it is imperative to host the meeting with Public Works MECs across the country and the Ministers in the Law Enforcement cluster to develop a comprehensive plan to turn the tide against the construction mafia "to not only attract additional infrastructure investment but protect the lives of our people."

Beyond addressing the construction mafia, the Minister and MEC Meyer discussed the potential reform of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to ensure it benefits recipients and contributes to job creation.

They also explored how national and provincial governments can collaborate to expand infrastructure development in KwaZulu-Natal.

"KwaZulu-Natal is a province of such immense potential, and I therefore look forward to working closely with the MEC to unlock economic growth and job creation in the province," he said.

The Minister added that he will be meeting with MECs in other provinces and mayors in the week ahead to see how they can work together to improve the lives of our people.

"It is only through working together towards a common vision that we can unlock South Africa's potential. Let's Build South Africa," the Minister said.