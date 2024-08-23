South Africa: Majodina to Visit Gauteng Water Projects

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina, joined by Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo, will this weekend conduct an oversight visit to water projects in areas that are experiencing challenges due to inadequate infrastructure.

The visit to Hammanskraal and Emfuleni, from 24 - 25 August, forms part of ongoing efforts by the ministry to ensure acceleration of water and sanitation projects, especially in areas experiencing water challenges.

Hammanskraal has been experiencing water quality challenges. The department, through its entity Magalies Water, intervened and initiated the Klipdrift Package Plant to treat 50 megalitres per day, which go to the Temba Water Treatment Works.

Magalies Water is also upgrading the Klipdrift Water Treatment Works from 42 to 92 megalitres per day, while work is being done to refurbish the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Works.

Majodina will visit the Klipdrift Package Plant on 24 August to get a progress report on its construction and when it will start operating.

This will be followed by a site visit to the Babelegi Reservoir, as well as the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant.

"The following day [25 August], Majodina will assess the state of water and sanitation in Emfuleni Local Municipality and visit the Leeuikuil Waste Water Treatment Works, and have an engagement with Rand Water on their intervention work in the area," the department said.

The inspections come as the Department of Water and Sanitation, through its entities, Magalies Water and Rand Water, alongside the City of Tshwane and Emfuleni Local Municipality, are working collaboratively to effectively address water challenges that are affecting these areas.