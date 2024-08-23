South Africa: Police Uncover Drug Lab With Estimated Value of R80 Million

Gauteng police have uncovered a drug lab with drugs and processing machinery with an estimated value of R80 million, at a plot in Douglasdale, Johannesburg.

The lab was discovered through the Organised Crime Unit and Police Emergency Service (PES) Flexi Team.

In a statement, police said they also found two unlicensed firearms, ammunition of high caliber firearms, pullet guns, and replica firearms at the premises.

Two illegal immigrants who were found at the premises were arrested.

"The police have been observing and monitoring a plot where suspicious activities were taking place. On Thursday morning, the police executed a search warrant where they discovered that the premises were used to manufacture drugs. Chemicals used to manufacture drugs, machinery, and finished products were found at the premises," the statement read.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, applauded the team for their hard work.

"More than ten drug labs have been discovered by the police in Gauteng in the last five months. This is evidence enough that we are making inroads in identifying and dismantling drug labs in our province.

"I am proud of my members who have been working with diligence to identify and close down the existing drug labs in our province," Lieutenant General Mthombeni said.

Police said the arrested suspects will appear before the local Magistrate's Court in due course. They will face charges that include the manufacturing of drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms, and possession of ammunition.