South Africa: Tsakane Community Hopeful Imbizo Will Bring Change

From water challenges to seeking better opportunities at making a living, residents of Tsakane, in the East Rand of Gauteng, on Friday gathered to make sure their voices get counted among those heard by the country's First Citizen.

As the first Presidential Imbizo of the 7th Administration got underway earlier, many community members told SAnews they were hopeful government will bring change to their communities.

Sylas Mazibuko, from Duduza, said he wants President Ramaphosa to ensure that there is water in Duduza and more job opportunities are created.

"We are struggling with water and to make matters worse, there is a high unemployment rate in our area. I just want the President to hear our concerns and intervene," Mazibuko said.

Mazibuko said government must also deal with the crime rate.

"Crime is getting out of control. We are even afraid of starting our own businesses because of crime. Criminals are targeting businesses in the township. We no longer walk freely in our streets," Mazibuko said.

Echoing the same sentiments was Willy Nkanyane, who said they are experiencing water shortages in Tsakane.

"We don't have water. We walk long distances to get water and we spend most of the times without electricity," Nkanyane said.

Nkanyane's wish is for their concerns to be attended to, and for more job opportunities.

Grace Mabale, from KwaThema, also wants to see reduced crime rates

"We are even afraid to send our children to the shops because of these criminals. I also want [government] to provide us with proper houses," Mabale said.

The issues of water, electricity, houses and unemployment were shared by many at the Imbizo.

Some of the commitments of the new administration include further entrenching accountable and transparent governance, evidence-based policy and decision-making, the professionalisation of the public service, integrity and good governance.

The Presidential District Development Model (DDM) Izimbizo are a priority for the seventh administration, as President Cyril Ramaphosa has identified local government as a priority focus area of the Government of National Unity.

The DDM aims to improve the coherence and impact of government service delivery with focus on 44 Districts and 8 Metros around the country as development spaces that can be used as centres of service delivery and economic development, including job creation.

Under the DDM, all three spheres of government coordinate and integrate development plans and budgets and mobilise the capacity and resources of government and civil society, including business, labour and community, in pursuit of inclusive growth and job creation.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied at the Imbizo by ministers, deputy ministers and senior government officials.