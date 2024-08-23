Egypt Seeks to Attract 30 Million Tourists in 2028

23 August 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

South Sinai Governor Khaled Mubarak said Egypt seeks to increase the number of tourists coming to the country to hit 30 million by 2028.

South Sinai will also contribute to increasing the number of tourists through improving services in the governorate and promoting for its tourist attractions, he added.

Tourism is very important sector in Egypt as it provides thousands of job opportunities and is considered a main source of hard currency, he said, calling for engaging local residents in this vital sector but after training them.

He urged all travel agencies to list challenges facing them and suggest solutions to them.

