Chad - Breaking the Cycle of Farmer-Herder Violence

Farmer-herder violence in Chad has reached unprecedented levels in recent years, exacerbating the perceived divide between the north and south of the country. President Mahamat Déby should make resolution of such conflict a priority during his term.

[Translated from French]

What's new? Farmer-herder conflict in Chad has reached unprecedented levels during the political transition following the former president's death in 2021, leaving more than 1,000 people dead and more than 2,000 injured. This violence is exacerbating the country's perceived north-south divide.

Why does it matter? A growing number of cattle owners are from the north. The sedentary populations of the south and centre see the northerners as protected by the central authorities, fuelling resentment. The farmers' grievances, sharpened by May's disputed presidential election, could lead them to take the law into their own hands.

What should be done? President Mahamat Déby should make resolution of farmer-herder conflict a priority during his term. His government should provide security and impartial justice in the affected areas, involving residents in mediation efforts to help restore their confidence in the authorities.

I. Overview

The southern and central provinces of Chad have seen some 100 clashes between sedentary farmers and groups of herders in the last three years, with the country undergoing a political transition following the death of the long-time president, Idriss Déby Itno. The violence has left more than 1,000 people dead and over 2,000 injured, also exacerbating food insecurity in the affected regions and the country's perceived north-south divide. Driven by identity-based demands, the multi-faceted conflict continues to intensify, with some groups of pastoralists now taking up automatic rifles. If left unchecked, the intercommunal strife could lead farmers to form militias, which would risk widening the divisions among Chadians even further. The current president, Mahamat Déby Itno, should make resolving farmer-herder conflicts a priority. He should rapidly introduce measures to curb the use of firearms and prevent the emergence of self-defence militias. He should also support initiatives to prosecute perpetrators and facilitate conflict mediation, enlisting the aid of community representatives.

On 6 May, Mahamat Déby won 61 per cent of the vote in a presidential election marred by numerous irregularities, ending a three-year transitional period. A junta had installed him at the country's helm in April 2021, after his father Idriss, who had held power for three decades (1990-2021), died. After first opening political space for the opposition and convening a national dialogue, the transitional government reversed course, launching a bloody crackdown in October 2022 on demonstrators demanding the return of civilian rule. More than 100 people were killed in the protests and several opposition figures went into exile.

When the transition began, many people in the south, who make up around 60 per cent of Chad's population, pressed for change at the top of the state, which had been dominated since the 1980s by northern elites, particularly from the Zaghawa (to whom both Débys, father and son, belong), Gorane and Arab ethnic groups. Such a change, southerners hoped, would bring greater autonomy for Chad's various regions or even be a first step toward federalism. The southerners also saw an opportunity to put an end to what they perceived as the clannish and nepotistic practices by which northerners exercised a monopoly on the state apparatus.

But the transitional authorities did not move in this direction. The new constitution, approved by referendum in December 2023, kept a unitary, centralised model for the state, though the revised basic law introduced a small measure of decentralisation. None of the three southerners appointed as prime minister during the transition - Albert Pahimi Padacké, Saleh Kebzabo and Succès Masra - did much to address the grievances of their communities of origin. Nor did any of them serve as a counterbalance in a power structure whose political and administrative personnel were still overwhelmingly from northern Chad.

The resulting grievances have deepened the sense of abandonment felt by the population in the south and centre of [Chad], helping fuel conflict between farmers and herders.

The resulting grievances have deepened the sense of abandonment felt by the population in the south and centre of the country, helping fuel conflict between farmers and herders. Unlike in other Sahelian and Central African countries, the Chadian state plays a leading role in the livestock industry, the second-biggest pillar of the national economy after oil. Since the 2000s, representatives of the administrative and military authorities in the north have personally owned herds of cattle in the south. To protect the herds, they have hired drovers who, believing that state power is on their side, have used armed force in disputes with the sedentary population. Under Mahamat Déby, the number of cattle owners from the north has continued to increase, as has the number of weapons supplied to the cowhands, especially from the neighbouring Central African Republic. Farmers in the south and centre have thus come to believe that the northern elites used the transition to strengthen their grip on the state apparatus at the local level, including through violence.

In 2022, the central government introduced well-publicised but largely inadequate measures in response to rising violence. Government delegations made whirlwind visits to southern and central locales after clashes to facilitate mediation between farmers and herders and removed administrative and military authorities from hotspots to prevent further incidents. But the state has not sent the security and judicial reinforcements demanded by the local population. More importantly, it has failed to redress its own perceived bias in adjudicating disputes between farmers and herders.

These shortcomings have contributed to turning a regional problem into a national one. The February 2022 events in Sandana, a village in southern Chad's Moyen-Chari province, are the most significant example. In that month, armed herdsmen killed thirteen people in Sandana, triggering a wave of protest across the country, with participants accusing the central authorities of protecting the assailants. Social media played a key role in mobilising public opinion.

The persistence of farmer-herder violence could increase the temptation for sedentary populations in the south and centre of Chad to take the law into their own hands. In recent years, following each major outbreak of violence, many of these people have called for forming self-defence militias, particularly on social media. Far from bringing peace, such groups would risk perpetuating a cycle of intercommunal violence in these regions and further dividing Chadian society.

President Mahamat Déby should tackle the problems underlying farmer-herder conflict head on. He should seek governance and justice reform to restore the confidence of southern and central populations in the central state. He should also discourage both farmers and herders from enforcing rough justice of their own. To this end, the government could encourage reactivation of the Comités d'entente mixtes, which proved effective in reducing clashes in the 1990s. Bringing together community representatives, these committees could enable organisation of mediation sessions at which the conflict parties can negotiate agreements. They could also make it possible to publicise reports of incidents to push the judicial authorities to prosecute troublemakers. Finally, it is essential that security forces step up patrols to prevent further violence and discourage certain groups of herders from forming permanent armed gangs.

Nairobi/Brussels, 23 August 2024