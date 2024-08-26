Angola: The Woman Leading Angola's Fight for Wetland Conservation

How flamingos inspired award-winning "Women Changemakers in the World of Wetlands" environmentalist Fernanda Samuel

While they are often cited for their beauty, brightly plumed, slender-bodied flamingos are some of the most faithful birds on earth. Just like humans, they make lifelong friends. So it is fitting that one woman, Fernanda Samuel, has made the remarkable flamingos of Lobito, Angola, her own companions for life.

At just 31 years old, Samuel has become a leader of the country's burgeoning environmental movement. She is the National Coordinator and Leader of Mangrove Protection and Conservation Actions at NGO OTCHIVA, which fights to protect Angola's wetlands.

Samuel's work focuses specifically on preserving mangrove ecosystems. Her efforts have earned her recognition both at home and internationally, with organizations like the United Nations and the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands acknowledging her impact.

For Samuel, environmental advocacy is deeply personal. Mangroves and flamingos were a regular feature of her childhood. So when she saw them disappearing a decade ago, it was a wake-up call.

Flamingos that once flocked to the mangroves were gone, driven away by construction companies destroying these habitats to build new developments. More than just a loss of beauty, it was a signal that the environment Samuel loved was under threat.

"I made the decision to commit to protecting wetlands in 2016 when I realized that flamingos were disappearing from my hometown, Lobito, on the south coast of Angola," Samuel recalls. "I grew up by the sea surrounded by mangroves and enchanted by the flamingos, my city's calling card. Suddenly, construction companies arrived and started depositing rubble and making landfills for the construction of new housing and tourist areas. The mangroves were destroyed, the flamingos disappeared and I panicked."

That panic quickly turned into action. Samuel joined with childhood friends to start what would become a determined effort to save the mangroves--a habitat not only for flamingos but for many other species.

But her journey wasn't easy. As Samuel began to push for the conservation and restoration of wetlands, she faced strong opposition from politicians and the private sector. These individuals were focused on profit and willing to destroy vast areas of mangroves.

The challenges were not just environmental--they were personal. Samuel received threats, was intimidated by police, and even lost her job at the Ministry of the Environment. Yet, despite these difficulties, she continued her work.

"The biggest challenges I faced in my fight to conserve and restore wetlands were threats from powerful businessmen protected by politicians who razed vast areas of mangroves and displaced fishing communities," Samuel explains. "They wanted to own the best land along the coast and only thought about profit. They were not concerned about mangrove ecosystems or the livelihoods of artisanal fishermen. They even used the police to intimidate us. Many of us lost our jobs."

Undeterred, Samuel found strength in her community, especially among the youth. These volunteers were essential to her environmental education campaigns, which taught local fishing communities about the importance of mangroves. Samuel and her team helped these communities understand that the destruction of mangroves would lead to a decline in fish, crustaceans and shellfish--resources they relied on.

This understanding empowered the fishermen, turning them into advocates who then began reporting illegal dumping.

"The biggest motivation came from the young volunteers who were mobilized for the cleaning and reforestation campaigns in mangrove areas," Samuel notes. "Through our environmental education campaigns, artisanal fishermen quickly learned new techniques for sustainable management of marine resources and joined our cause by denouncing companies that deposited garbage and debris on the beaches."

This led to the creation of organized groups of "mangrove guardians," made up of young people from coastal communities. Their work had a significant impact, bringing attention to the issue and prompting local politicians to take action.

"These actions raised the awareness of politicians. Finally, they realized that protecting mangroves helps fight hunger and poverty," says Samuel.

When Samuel talks, the world listens

Samuel's work has received international recognition. In 2020, she was selected as a finalist for the United Nations' Young Champions of the Earth award, highlighting her efforts to protect the environment. The Convention on Wetlands also recognized her contributions by naming her a Young Wetland Champion in 2022 and appointing her as a global advocate for wetlands.

The Convention, an international treaty established in 1971, focuses on the conservation and wise use of wetlands. Samuel's work aligns closely with the Convention's mission, and her involvement has provided a platform to further her advocacy.

Samuel also plays a big role in the Convention's "Women Changemakers in the World of Wetlands" campaign, which amplifies the voices of women in environmental advocacy. She draws inspiration from one of Africa's most iconic environmentalists, Wangari Maathai, the Kenyan Nobel Peace Prize winner who founded the Green Belt Movement that focused on tree planting, environmental conservation and women's rights.

"I never had the honor of meeting this remarkable political, social and environmental activist in person because she died very early," Samuel remarks. "But in 2021, during COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland, I had the opportunity to become friends with her daughter and heir to noble causes Wanjira Mathai, vice-chairwoman of WRI - World Resources Institute."

From grassroots activism to high-level advocacy, Samuel envisions an Angola whose rich biodiversity is preserved through collective action. She stresses the need for strong public policies, community involvement and ongoing environmental education.

"We must all work together--governments, communities and individuals," remarks Samuel. "My hope is that through our efforts, we can ensure that Angola's wetlands and biodiversity are preserved and that our communities can thrive in harmony with nature."

As Samuel continues her work, the flamingos of Lobito are a powerful symbol of what drives her. These birds, once displaced by destruction, represent the resilience she works to restore. Her hope is to see the flamingos return each year on their migratory journey, keeping alive the region's wetlands--and the lifelong friendships they inspire.