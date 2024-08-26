Zimbabwe: 21 Cattle Stolen in Banket, Nine Slaughtered

24 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Twenty-one cattle were stolen at a farm in Banket, with nine of them being slaughtered near the farm.

The suspects fled from the scene after being disturbed by passersby.

Police have since arrested one of the suspects.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, "The ZRP is investigating a case of stock theft in which 21 cattle were stolen at Plot 21, Batch Farm in Banket on August 22.

"Nine cattle were slaughtered and deboned near the farm while 12 others were recovered at a nearby farm.

"Thirty-seven knives, heaps of meat, and 50 kg empty bags were recovered at the scene.

"Sauro Mudzimiri (32) has since been arrested in connection with the case."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.