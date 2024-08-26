Nigeria: No Ransom Paid to Free 20 Kidnapped Medical Students - Nigeria Police

"Contrary to some tweets and unconfirmed stories that some money was paid, no kobo was paid to release them."

No ransom was paid to secure the release of the 20 medical students kidnapped in Benue State, the police have said.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated this in a post on X Saturday morning.

"Contrary to some tweets and unconfirmed stories that some money was paid, no kobo was paid to release them. They were actually rescued tactically and professionally," Mr Adejobi wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap of the medical students on 15 August and their eventual release on Friday.

The police are yet to provide details of the rescue, including whether any of the kidnappers were arrested or killed.

A colleague of the kidnapped students had told this newspaper that the kidnappers demanded N50 million ransom.

Sheba Bako, wife of Pius Samson, one the the kidnapped medical Students confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that her husband and other victims have been released

She said "I am so happy they have released them. He called us around 11 p.m. last night. He is not yet home because they have taken them to Abuja for a medical check-up. I am so grateful to God that they made it out alive."

The Kidnap

The 20 medical students from the University of Jos (12) and the University of Maiduguri (8) were kidnapped on 15 August while travelling to Enugu for a convention. The students, who were on their way to the annual Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students gathering, were ambushed and abducted in Otukpo, Benue State.

In response to the kidnapping, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, ordered the immediate deployment of more police resources to augment the Benue State Command's capabilities and ensure the release of the students.

According to police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police chief described the incident as "appalling, callous, and unacceptable."

Kidnapping for ransom is common in parts of Benue and many other states in Nigeria. The kidnappings are carried out by various armed groups.