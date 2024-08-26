Kenya to Build First Nuclear Power Plant By 2034 Amid Local Opposition

Kenya's first nuclear power plant is set to open in 2034 on the coast of the Indian Ocean, the government announced as it prepares to host a US-Africa summit on nuclear energy next week. The announcement has already raised objections from activists and local residents over safety and environmental concerns.

The construction of the 1,000-megawatt plant will begin in 2027, with the project expected to cost around 500 billion Kenyan shillings (about 3.5 billion euros), according to media reports.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said a research reactor would be commissioned by the early 2030s.

"Kenya is committed to leading in clean energy. Kenya is focused on advancing nuclear technology as part of Kenya's sustainable energy strategy," said Mudavadi in a statement.

To display this content from X (Twitter), you must enable advertisement tracking and audience measurement.

Accept Manage my choices The project aims to increase Kenya's energy capacity, reduce carbon emissions, and create new job opportunities.

Currently, Kenya generates about 90 percent of its energy from renewable sources, including geothermal, hydro-electric, wind and solar power.

President William Ruto, who has positioned himself at the forefront of African efforts to combat climate change, said the country could increase that figure to 100 percent by 2030.

Concerned locals

However, the prospect of a nuclear plant on the Indian Ocean coast has raised significant concerns, particularly among activists and local residents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Kenya Anti-Nuclear Alliance urged the government to focus on renewable energy sources instead.

"Instead of pursuing a nuclear programme that puts the lives and livelihoods of our people at risk, we urge the government to invest in renewable energy sources that are safer, cleaner, and more sustainable," said the group earlier this year.

The proposed plant will be located in Kilifi County, a region known for its white sandy beaches, seafood, coral reefs, and dense mangrove forests, making it one of Kenya's top tourist destinations.

Local residents are particularly worried about the environmental impact, as they are already battling plastic pollution in the area.

Growing trend

Kenya's nuclear ambitions are part of a broader trend across Africa. South Africa remains the only African nation with a civil nuclear programme, operating two reactors for more than 30 years.

Rwanda has signed a deal with a Canadian-German startup to build an "experimental" nuclear reactor to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

Kenya's interest in nuclear energy dates back to the 2000s, gaining momentum in 2018 when 10 other African countries expressed interest in nuclear energy.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports that more than a third of the countries applying for nuclear energy are African, encouraged by the continent's large reserves of uranium.