Nigeria: Mpox - Nigerian Govt Warns That Citizens Living With HIV/Aids At More Risk

The National Agency for Control of HIV/AIDS has warned Nigerians to be cautious of the risk of contracting Mpox, a disease spreading across Africa at a rapid rate.

According to the agency's director general, Temitope Ilori, the risk is higher for people living with HIV/AIDs because they have compromised immune systems.

Over two million Nigerians live with HIV/AIDS.

A weakened immune system makes it harder for the body to fight off infections, leading to more severe and prolonged illness if such people contract Mpox.

Mrs Ilori said it is important for people living with HIV/AIDS to take extra precautions and protect themselves.

She also urged every citizen to remain vigilant and informed about the disease and how to identify its symptoms.

"If you notice any unusual symptoms, such as a rash or fever, it is imperative to seek medical attention immediately. Early intervention is key to managing Mpox effectively.

"We urge everyone, especially those living with HIV, to stay informed, adhere to preventive measures, and seek medical advice promptly if needed. Together, we can overcome this challenge and continue to make strides in the fight against HIV and other public health threats," she said.

She also emphasized that NACA is closely monitoring the situation and collaborating with public health authorities to ensure sufficient resources and information are readily accessible.

"Our priority remains the health and well-being of Nigerians, especially those who are most vulnerable. We are committed to providing the necessary support to help people living with HIV navigate this added challenge," she noted.

Mpox in Nigeria

Currently, Nigeria has recorded 40 confirmed cases and 830 suspected Mpox cases across 33 states including the FCT.

No death has been recorded from the disease in Nigeria.

Across Africa, over 18,000 cases have been recorded in 12 countries with over 3,000 confirmed. Over 500 deaths have been recorded.

To prevent the spread, the Nigerian government enhanced border surveillance by providing diagnostic guidelines to port health services and raising the level of alert at international airports, seaports, and land borders.

According to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, the country intends to tackle the disease by deploying measures similar to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nigeria is also set to receive a donation of Mpox vaccines from the United States Government.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Nigeria Country Office disclosed this last Friday while noting that the donation will enable the country to enhance its response to the ongoing Mpox outbreak and improve public health outcomes.

About MPox

Mpox is a rare viral zoonotic infectious disease that is most prevalent in Africa. The exact reservoir of the virus remains unknown, although rodents, squirrels, and monkeys are suspected to play a role in transmission. The Mpox virus can spread from animal to human and from human to human.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that animal-to-human transmission may occur through direct contact with the blood, body fluids, skin, or mucosal lesions of infected animals, such as monkeys, squirrels, and rodents, potentially via a bite, scratch, handling, or consuming inadequately cooked or other products of infected bushmeat.

Human-to-human transmission occurs when an individual comes into contact with the virus from an infected person or materials contaminated with the virus, such as clothing or bedding.