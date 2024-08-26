Uganda: Museveni Meets, Apologises to Late Engola, Zebra Ssenyange Families

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Friday met the families of the late Col. (Rtd). Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo and the late Zebra Ssenyange who were by error killed by UPDF officers.

Engola was the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations whereas Mr. Ssenyange was a former professional boxer.

The meeting took place at State House Entebbe.

President Museveni, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF invited the two families of the victims to officially extend an apology from the army, an entity whose officers committed the crime.

Col. (Rtd). Engola was gunned down by his bodyguard, a UPDF soldier, Wilson Sabiti, on the morning of the 2nd May, 2023 at his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

The late Zebra Ssenyange who was a boxer, a trainer and NRM mobilizer was also killed by army officers who were on patrol in the wee hours of the night on 30th December 2020 at his home in Bwaise, Kawempe Division.

President Museveni once again conveyed his condolences to the two families and also extended some financial support.

During the meeting, the National Leadership of Born-Agains from Lira district offered prayers where they highlighted the spirit of reconciliation and forgiveness as advocated by Jesus while on the cross.

The family of the late Engola was led by his brother Mr. Sam Engola who appreciated President Museveni for convening such an important meeting.

He was accompanied by the widow, Ms. Joyce Ayikoru, relatives as well as the cultural elders from the Otikokin clan.

The family of the late Zebra Ssenyange was led by his son Isaac Ssenyange accompanied by his siblings as well as the widow Ms. Mercy Mukankusi.

The Deputy Chief of Defense Forces (D/CDF), Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding represented the CDF, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba at the function.

Lt. Gen. Okiding on behalf of UPDF offered a sincere apology and condolences to the families of the victims. The families accepted the apology.