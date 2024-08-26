Zimbabwe: China Extends U.S.$7 Million Food Assistance to Drought-Hit Zimbabwe

The Republic of China has come to the rescue of millions of food insecure households in Zimbabwe following a donation of drought relief aid.

The Southern African nation is grappling a severe drought induced by El Nino, a weather pattern that resulted in low rainfall which saw crops wilting.

Speaking during the official opening of Mashonaland West Agricultural Show held Saturday, Chinese deputy head of mission Chen Yan, who was representing Ambassador Zhou Ding, said the timely donation would help to avert starvation.

"Zimbabwe is contending with food shortages following the severe drought induced by El Niño this year. Right after His Excellency President Mnangagwa declared a state of national disaster, China promptly responded to the call and provided additional food assistance to Zimbabwe.

"Yesterday (Thursday), the Chinese Ambassador handed over a new batch of 20-million RMB (Chinese Yuan) food assistance to address the urgent needs of the vulnerable communities," said Yan.

China handed over 1 760 metric tonnes of rice to Zimbabwe while a further consignment will be shipped before year-end.

"His Excellency the Ambassador also signed letters of exchange with Hon. Minister July Moyo on another batch of 30-million RMB food assistance to Zimbabwe, which will be delivered by the end of this year.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed. China is always willing to provide timely assistance when our friend Zimbabwe needs it most."

Yan said his country was ready to assist Zimbabwe in its industrialisation agenda inorder to contend with climate change which resulted in the El Nino-induced drought.

"China is committed to supporting Zimbabwe to improve its agricultural industrialisation. China has built the Valley Dam and irrigation projects for Zimbabwe. After completing 1 000 boreholes across the country, China started drilling another 300 and will soon launch an irrigation upgrading project.

"China has sent six groups of Chinese agricultural experts to Zimbabwe since 2009, who have been working tirelessly to share agricultural technology and experiences with you. Because we believe teaching one to fish is better than giving him fish.

"Fruitful results have also been achieved here in Mashonaland West. The Kariba South Power Station and Chinhoyi University of Technology, which have injected strong momentum into the province's agricultural modernisation through industrialisation.

"The China-aid Agricultural Technology Demonstration Centre here makes a difference by providing technical training in agriculture and cultivating agricultural experimental fields.

"The China-Zimbabwe Agricultural Cooperation and Poverty Reduction Demonstration Village was set up in Mashonaland West since 2019. Now the agricultural experts are carrying out the project and working closely with local farmers."

Yan said President Emmerson Mnangagwa will soon visit China to attend the 2024 FOCAC Beijing Summit, which will be a historic event for the two republics' bilateral relations.

"With no doubt, his visit will forge a fresh start for our bilateral pragmatic cooperation in agriculture. China will continue taking its best efforts to support Zimbabwe's agriculture development."

The Chinese deputy head of mission highlighted that his country presents a vast market for local produce which farmers must tap into.

"As a supersize market with a population of more than 1.4 billion, China stands ready to create massive agricultural business opportunities for Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe's agricultural products such as citrus are entering the Chinese market.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The first consignment of 550 tonnes of citrus were shipped to China last year and sold out only within one week. Now the two countries are also working on more arrangement for Zimbabwean avocados, blueberries and dried chilli for export to China.

"I encourage Zimbabwean farmers, business community and local authorities to broaden your sight and vision to the huge market in China on what you can sell to China, what quality requirements are there, and how to keep Zimbabwean products well competitive.

"I really hope Zimbabwe will be not only the breadbasket of Africa, but also the fruit basket and the vegetable basket. Finally, we'll get a money basket."

The 103rd edition of Mashonaland West Agricultural Show was held under the theme; "Productivity for Industrialisation and Economic Development."