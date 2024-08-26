Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Appoints Two New Permanent Secretaries

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed two new top bureaucrats to oversee the implementation of policies in government ministries.

Albert Tagiwa Chikondo and Ambassador Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba were named as permanent secretaries for the ministries of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs and Environment, Climate and Wildlife, respectively.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya said the appointments were with immediate effect.

"In terms of subsection (1) of section 205 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed the following Permanent Secretaries: Mr Albert Tagiwa Chikondo - Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs and Ambassador Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife," read the statement.

Chikondo replaced Clive Mphambela who died recently in a road traffic accident.