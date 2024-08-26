Kenya: DP Gachagua Highlights Wins in War Against Illicit Brews

Nairobi — The Government's fight against illicit brews and drug abuse is bearing fruits due to stringent measures rolled out to curb the menace and effective coordination of the exercise by the National Government Administration Officers.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday said that despite the achievements, the fight will continue and the Government will not allow return of the vices.

Speaking in Thika, Kiambu County, Gachagua highlighted reintegration of broken families and reforming of the addicted youth as some of Government's achievements in the nationwide crackdown.

"The families that had broken because of alcoholism have reintegrated and youths affected by the illicit brews and drugs abuse have reformed. Young men and women are marrying and starting families. However, we must continue with that fight," he said.

Noting that the menace had devastated the Country's productive population, the DP stated that the crackdown on the production and sale of illicit liquor within the country will continue.

He spoke in company of his Spouse Pastor Dorcas and other leaders during the wedding ceremony of Murang'a Deputy Governor Stephen Munania and Charity Mbinya.

The DP commended the National Government Administration Officers based in Kiambu and Murang'a counties for curbing illicit alcohol and alcoholism. Mr Gachagua said presence of the vices has reduced significantly in the region.

"We commend the Administration Officers in Kiambu and Murang'a counties for the work they have done in eradicating the illicit brews and drugs abuse. Were it not for the intervention of the President and the Government, the population in this region was heading to extinction," he said.

Mr Gachagua said the prevailing rampant manufacture, distribution, sale and consumption of illicit brews and the resultant deaths arising from such activities warranted the Government's intervention.

He explained that the Government is determined to put to an end the menace of deaths and incapacitation caused by lethal brews in Kenya.

Mr Gachagua further asked Kenyans to shun tribalism and embrace unity and the broad-based Government established by President William Ruto.

"What the President has brought is a game changer and we thank him for that decision. Let us learn to love and work with each other," he stated.

Additionally, the Deputy President dismissed critics of his decision to unite the people of Mt Kenya region after the divisive 2022 elections. He explained that the unity was for purposes of socio-economic and political developments of the region.

"We are uniting because of our relevance in the national political discourse and strength. Our unity is not against anybody but to enhance our relevance in the national political discourse. We want to be friends with everyone in this country. We will never again go to an election with a fixed mind against anybody. We do not have a problem with anybody," he said.

Leaders present lauded the DP over his working relationship with the President and his move to unite the people of Mt Kenya behind the Head of State.

Maragua MP Mary Wamaua urge the DP to carry on and ignore political noises and sideshows by his critics.

"Leaders in Mt Kenya region are fully behind the Deputy President. We are following the President's footsteps on broad-based Government and working with everyone. The President has shown us that we are one people and one nation," said Ms Wamaua.

She was echoed by Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, who also praised the Deputy President over the Mt Kenya unity agenda.

"The Deputy President has done well in uniting his region and has responsibility to help the President unite the country. He is doing well and the future is bright. We must be respectful, create harmony and bring all people together. We support the Deputy President on the fight against illicit brews 100 per cent," said the CS.

Other leaders present were Governors Dr Irungu Kang'ata (Murang'a) and Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado) and Deputy Governors Rosemary Kirika (Kiambu), Njoroge Muchiri (Nairobi), David Kinaniri (Nyeri) and Mathaara Mwangi (Nyandarua), Tamalinye Koech (Narok), Nyaga Muisraeli (Tharaka Nithi) and Philomena Bineah (Trans-Nzoia).

Senators Seki Lenku (Kajiado) and Veronica Maina (Nominated) together with MPs Mary Wamaua (Maragua), Onesmus Ngogoyo (Kajiado North), MCAs led by Murang'a County Assembly Speaker Johnson Mukuha, clergy and elders were also present.