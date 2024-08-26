Uganda: MPs Question Relevance of Political Party Caucuses

Members of Parliament from various political parties, including the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), have raised concerns about the waning significance of political party caucuses in Uganda's current political landscape.

Many legislators believe that these caucuses have devolved into mere formalities, where attendance is primarily for receiving directives from party leadership rather than engaging in substantive discussions.

The lack of internal democracy and concentration of power within party hierarchies have led to questions about the effectiveness of caucuses in truly representing the interests of the people.

David Kabanda, Member of Parliament for Kasambya County, expressed his frustration, stating, "Party caucuses have become rubber-stamps, approving decisions made by party leadership without meaningful input from the members."

Ibrahim Kasozi, a former legislator and FDC political pundit, added that the issue is not new, asserting that party caucuses lost their relevance long before the current political climate.

"We have just come to realize that caucuses have long lost their significance. The system we have imported is not our own, and it has rendered these caucuses ineffective," he stated.

To them, even the youngest political party in Parliament, the National Unity Platform (NUP), faces similar challenges, as Kabanda noted that members often take orders from their principal without the opportunity to challenge decisions.

"No one can challenge the principal," he lamented.

In response to these criticisms, Enoch Barata, the NRM's legal director, defended the party's approach to legislative deliberations.

He stated that the NRM has exercised its mandate by providing ample time for legislators to discuss and deliberate on issues within their ranks.

"Our caucuses are vital for party unity and effective governance," Barata asserted.

As the debate continues, members of Parliament are calling for a reevaluation of the caucus system to ensure it serves as an effective platform for democratic engagement.