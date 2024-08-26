Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Poachers Arrested in Angolan Zaire Province

24 August 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — The National Police in Zaire province on Friday detained six citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) accused of poaching in the national territory.

The arrest took place in the village of Luangu, municipality of Cuimba, said Saturday, the spokesman for the Zaire Provincial Command of the National Police, Intendant Luís Bernardo.

According to the source, the aforementioned citizens of the neighboring country were caught by the Investigation of Criminal Offenses and the Border Guard Police, when they practiced poaching in the woods of that border location with the DRC.

Luís Bernardo said that these immigrants had in their possession 26 handmade shotgun-type firearms, which after the seizure were handed over to the police authorities of the municipality of Cuimba.

It should be noted that dozens of citizens of this neighboring country constantly enter the national territory, with the intention of practicing agriculture and poaching in neighboring areas.

Four municipalities in Zaire province share a border with the DRC, namely Mbanza Kongo, Nóqui, Soyo and Cuimba, over a length of 310 km. DA/JL/DOJ

