Zimbabwe: Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe Sinks U.S.$2million to Support Goromonzi Community

PROSPECT Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ) has sunk US$2 million into a number of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, which have gone a long way to uplift the Goromonzi community.

PLZ is a subsidiary of China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Limited, one of the world's largest energy lithium-ion battery materials and new cobalt materials producer.

Huayou bought the controlling interest in Zimbabwe's Aradia Lithium Mine in Goromonzi from Australia-headquartered mining group Prospect Resources for US$377,8 million in 2021.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com this week, PLZ public relations manager, Patience Mushore- Chizodza said a substantial amount of money has been sunk so far.

"PLZ has been in existence for two years and since then over US$2million has been invested in CSR and developmental projects in Goromonzi district with the desire to empower the community that we co-exist with.

"As an organisation, we conduct community needs assessments regularly to identify areas where we can act and empower the community. All of the CSR projects done were initiated due to the said assessments, and we will continue to do so to successfully serve the community," she said.

She said over the last two years, PLZ has undertaken major CSR initiatives which have made significant investments in education, including a scholarship programme that has served 70 students from 13 wards throughout the district.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mining Business Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PLZ, she added, has constructed classroom blocks and staff quarters at Vhuta School and other schools which include Ivordale, Musirikwi, Belmont, and Mwanza, which received new furniture and textbooks as part of the project.

PLZ has also embarked on an ongoing solar lighting project along the Goromonzi road, intended to curb crime in the community including building a police base in Ward 13.

The firm also supports agriculture-related activities as well as infrastructure upgrades.

"Since last year, PLZ has supported the first prize winner of the district agricultural show, all the way up to the national level competition.

"The company has also done road rehabilitation to upgrade the infrastructure in Goromonzi, for instance the 11km tarmac from Goromonzi turn-off to Majuru and widening and graveling of the 15km road from Majuru to the mine.

"The business is an ongoing concern; therefore, plans are in place to continue on the trajectory of being a good corporate citizen," she said.

The PLZ official added that one of her company's major projects was the rehabilitation of the 26 km road that runs from Goromonzi turn-off right through to the mine.

The gravel road was widened, and it is regularly levelled and sprayed with water as long-term plans for the road are being mapped out. Consultations with various stakeholders are currently underway.