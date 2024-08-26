Rwanda: Who Is Prof. Uwimbabazi, the Sole Senatorial Candidate for Private Varsities?

Prof. Penina Uwimbabazi is the only candidate contesting to represent private institutions of higher learning - also called higher learning institutions (HLIs) - in Rwanda's senatorial elections scheduled for September, according to a list of approved aspirants that was published by the National Electoral Commission (NEC), on August 17.

Private institutions of higher learning are reserved one seat - corresponding to one Senator - in the Senate of Rwanda.

That senator must be an academician or researcher holding at least the rank of associate professor, and elected by the academic and research staff of the same institutions, according to Rwanda's constitution.

Uwimbabazi holds a doctoral degree (PhD) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), South Africa - where she served as a postgraduate and research assistant - and is specialised in public policy analysis and conflict transformation.

She has been in academia as a lecturer and researcher for more than 15 years, at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and in Rwanda.

Mainly, she has been involved in teaching public policy analysis, conflict analysis and transformation, post-war reconstruction and state building, and strategic planning for rural development, among others.

Currently, she is the Vice Chancellor of the Protestant Institute of Arts and Social Sciences (PIASS), in Rwanda.

Her previous academic positions - at the same institute - include being Director of Quality Assurance, and Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic and Research.

Her research interests include social and public policy analysis, migration and integration, social justice and conflict transformation, rural development and cooperative management.

Moreover, Uwimbabazi is the president of the East African Community Academic and Research Network (EACARNRI) - which seeks to tap the expertise of academics and researchers in the acceleration of the East African regional integration process for socio-economic development.

In addition to that, she is a recognised facilitator and trainer of, especially, Alternative to Violence Program (AVP), Nonviolent Communication (NVC), and conflict transformation, among others.

Where do the Senate's 26 members come from?

Article 80 of the constitution of Rwanda provides that the Senate has 26 senators. They include 12 senators elected by specific electoral colleges in accordance with national administrative entities, and eight senators appointed by the President, giving particular consideration to the principles of national unity, the representation of historically marginalised groups, and any other national interests.

There are also four senators designated by the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations, one academician or researcher from public institutions of higher learning elected by the academic and research staff of such institutions, and one academician or researcher from private institutions of higher learning elected by the academic and research staff of the same institutions.