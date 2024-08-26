Congo-Kinshasa: Lobito Atlantic Railway Begins Exporting Copper from the DRC to the United States

Trafigura
Lobito Atlantic Railway begins exporting copper from the DRC to the United States
26 August 2024
Trafigura (London)

The first shipment of copper destined for the United States left the Port of Lobito, Angola this week loaded onto the MSC SAMU container vessel. This follows a number of shipments of copper to ports in Europe and the Far East since the Lobito Atlantic Railway took over the concession in January of this year.

The cargo of copper cathodes bound for Baltimore arrived in Lobito on 19 August on a Lobito Atlantic Railway (LAR) operated train from Kolwezi six days after it was dispatched, demonstrating the time efficient western route to market that is now available for minerals and metals produced in the Congolese Copperbelt.

Francisco Franca, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LAR, said: "This shipment highlights the growing supply of services by international shipping companies to the Port of Lobito, which will support the growing development of our operations and regular shipments of raw materials to Europe and America."

