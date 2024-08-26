Uganda: Rising Self-Medication in Mbarara Sparks Fears of Drug Resistance

The growing trend of self-medication in Mbarara District has become a significant public health concern, with local leaders raising alarms during a recent health camp at Karwesanga Health Center II in Rubindi Town Council, Kashari North Constituency.

The event, which attracted hundreds of residents, highlighted the dangerous consequences of self-medication, particularly in a region where access to adequate healthcare services remains limited.

As residents flocked to the health camp seeking medical attention, it became clear that many were resorting to self-medication due to the unaffordable costs of private healthcare.

Fred Mwesigye, an official in the Ministry of Education and the organizer of the camp, expressed deep concern over this growing trend.

"There are many gaps in the health sector because people are not adequately sensitized," Mwesigye said.

"Many are too poor to visit private health facilities, and as a result, they turn to self-medication, which can be dangerous."

Mwesigye explained that the camp, which he organized in partnership with Mbarara District and the religious community, was the third of its kind.

He noted that each camp has drawn large numbers of people, highlighting the desperate need for accessible healthcare services in the district.

"Every camp we hold attracts a huge crowd, and this shows how much our people are in need of proper medical care," he remarked. "But the reality is, many cannot afford to see a doctor in private hospitals."

The consequences of self-medication have been particularly severe, leading to an increase in drug resistance. Elastus Tugume, the Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) for Mbarara District, warned that the improper use of medication is contributing to these issues.

"People buy medicine and self-medicate without visiting health facilities for checkups," Tugume explained. "As a result, we are now facing cases of drug resistance due to improper use of medication."

Tugume urged residents to seek professional medical advice before taking any medication, stressing that self-medication not only puts their health at risk but also contributes to broader public health challenges.

He also cautioned against attributing health issues to witchcraft, urging people to utilize medical services instead.

"We need to move away from the idea that every illness is due to witchcraft," he said. "People should take advantage of the medical services available to them for proper diagnosis and treatment."

The health camp also underscored the need for improved sanitation in schools to prevent UTIs among young girls. Mwesigye highlighted the critical role that schools play in ensuring the health of students, particularly in maintaining hygiene standards.

"Sanitation at schools should be a top priority to help girl children avoid UTIs," he urged. "Headteachers and proprietors of schools must take serious caution regarding the health of both teachers and students."

Margaret Ayebare Rwebyambu, the District Woman MP, echoed these concerns, calling for greater government investment in the health sector to address the root causes of poor health outcomes.

She linked the delays and low quality of care experienced by residents in public health facilities to uncontrolled population growth.

"The rapid population growth is straining our public health facilities," Rwebyambu remarked. She addressed the need for more resources and better planning to ensure that the health services can meet the needs of all residents.

Rwebyambu also emphasized the importance of keeping politics out of healthcare, stressing that access to quality medical care is a fundamental right.

"We should stop self-medicating as a community," she said. "There is a reason we have medical personnel--let's utilize them for checkups and proper medication."

In response to these growing concerns, the Office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) announced plans to upgrade Health Centre II to a Health Centre III.

This upgrade aims to improve maternal health services and reduce the burden on existing facilities.

"We don't want people to simply get used to what has been done here today," a representative from the RDC's office stated. "We are now upgrading Health Centre II to better serve our community."

As the district continues to grapple with these challenges, local leaders remain hopeful that their calls for improved health services will prompt the government to take the necessary steps to protect the health and well-being of all residents.